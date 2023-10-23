According to some rumors that are circulating at the moment, Ubisoft is developing a multiplayer spin-off of Far Cry in the vein of the so-called “extraction-based shooter”. Like Escape from Tarkov, so to speak. The news was reported by journalist Tom Hendersonwho claims that the project codenamed Maverick is in the works at Ubisoft Montreal.

According to what the journalist reported, in fact, it should be Maverick set in a fictional region inspired by Alaska. Here players will have to search for resources to survive, killing animals to obtain their skins to create equipment items, collecting medicinal plants to create medicines, and obviously finding weapons and bullets scattered across the map.

The resources must then be stored in your hiding place, i.e. a safe place where even in the event of death it will be possible to recover what is stored inside. Speaking of which, death will be permanent in Far Cry Maverick. In defeat you lose everything what wasn’t brought into the hideout, including accumulated levels and unlocked abilities, forcing players to start almost from scratch.

Finally, according to Henderson’s report, this multiplayer spin-off of Far Cry it should see the light by April 2025with a first alpha scheduled for early 2024.

Previous article

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red: a first look at the protagonist