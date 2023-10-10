Adli bad, everyone else great: the winner of the eighth round of the Fantasy Championship collected eight goals and two assists in a single weekend, deservedly reaching the top of the Matchday Rankings

The champion of the day is Giovanni Trepiccione, who with his “Altair 73” obtained 102.5 points, of which 3 were modifier points. Defense, in fact, is his strong point: Szczesny brought home a 7 of Fv, just like Ruggeri and Kayode. Kolasinac and Gatti, however, went even further: 9.5 for the Atalanta player, who scored against Lazio, and 9 for the Juventus centre-back. “Altair 73”, perhaps, would have obtained an even higher score if Chiesa – started by Giovanni – had not remained stuck in the pits: Adli (5) entered in place of the black and white, but his insufficiency takes second place compared to the hits class of Soulé (10.5) and Colpani (captain, 11). This time, in the trident of the champion of the day there is no place for Lautaro Martinez: Trepiccione, in fact, chose Berardi (9.5), Osimhen (10) and Lukaku (14). A courageous act, but one that paid off.

the rankings

—

Behind “Altair 73”, leaders with 102.5 points, in the day’s rankings there are three teams on equal merit: “Longobarda Kdl”, “Fc Greg Richard” and “Potere” stopped at 102. Precisely ” Longobarda Kdl”, however, is currently first in the General Ranking, due to the 274.5 pts obtained by the fantasy coach Marco Sgroi between the sixth and eighth rounds of Serie A. “Fc The Pitch” by Constantin Curugiu also did well (270 pts ) and “Juvenissa05”, third with 269 points.