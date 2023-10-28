The film that will mark the return of Marvel’s first family, The Fantastic Four, already has a provisional title

The provisional title of The Fantastic Four is tied to the comic book adventures of Marvel’s First Family. It also seems like we should expect the group’s reboot to be a cosmic story.

We’re all eager to find out who will play the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, rumors will continue to circulate.

However, today we get news from The Cosmic Circus; the site was able to find out that the reboot’s working title is “Blue Moon.” Nicknames like this are used for casting and to keep a project secret. Sometimes, they have a meaning that is related to the plot of a film and, on other occasions, they are private jokes of those responsible for the project.

The interesting thing about this title is that it has links to the adventures of Marvel’s First Family comics. In the comics, The Blue Area of ​​the Moon was an artificial Earth-like environment in Luther Crater. This location was first explored by the Fantastic Four, who discovered that the area contained the ruins of an alien city and the Citadel of Uatu the Watcher.

The Fantastic Four would certainly be an appropriate film to present the live-action version of Uatu the Watcher, a character played in the MCU by Jeffrey Wright in the series What If…? and whom we could recently see in one of the shorts from the second season of Yo soy Groot.

Will we see Chris Evans’ Captain America in the movie? If the Fantastic Four reboot takes the team to the moon, they could meet Steve Rogers, who in some of the MCU projects has mentioned that he was there.

Galactus the great villain

The site has also confirmed with sources that Marvel Studios’ plan is for “the First Family to make their debut in style beginning with a big cosmic adventure.” Galactus is still expected to be the big bad of the Fantastic Four, although we don’t know if the Silver Surfer will appear.

There are rumors that Norrin Radd will be the focus of a “Special Presentation”, although it is said that it has been “paralyzed” while filmmaker Matt Shakman, director of series such as Wandavision, The Boys or Succession, continues to find out the story of the reboot.

As for the cast, everything points to Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn as The Invisible Woman and the Human Torch, respectively. For Reed Richards’ character it is not so clear with Adam Driver (Star Wars) and Matt Smith (Morbius) as possible candidates. Although in my opinion I would look for younger stars given that the franchises at Marvel studios are long-standing.

Antonio Banderas will supposedly play Galactus, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach may end up playing one of his Heralds, although considering the fact that we’re now hearing that the unnamed character will be female, it’ll probably be The Thing, but until the strike ends of actors in Hollywood, there is nothing official.

Matt Shakman has worked with Avatar: The Sense of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision’s Cam Squires on a draft of the Fantastic Four script.

The film is currently scheduled to release in theaters on May 2, 2025.

Fuente:thecosmiccircus.com