Fantafestival 2023, International Science Fiction and Fantasy Film Festival, the renewed edition of the event dedicated to the cinematic universe of fantasy returns to Rome, with a review of the best contemporary and past works of cinema of the most beloved fantasy genres, namely Horror, Science Fiction and Fantasy, with small possible digressions into related genres , such as dystopian cinema or psychological thriller. As usual, the festival presents both short films and feature films, coming from different parts of the world. This year we have reached the forty-third edition and now the Fantafestival it is an unmissable event for lovers of fantasy films. The location of the event is confirmed compared to last year, and is always the New Cinema Aquilalocated in the Pigneto area, in the heart of Roma. There are four dates, in a long marathon which, from early afternoon, continues until the evening, from Thursday 5 October to Sunday 8 October.

Fantafestival 2023 carries on an over forty-year tradition, as the event has been active since 1981, hosting Italian premiere films over the years, many of which are now cult films in their own genre, such as Stephen King’s Sleepwalkers (The Sleepwalkers by Stephen King) film presented in 1992 and directed by Mick Garris o Almost Deadexceptional Italian psychological horror directed by Giorgio Bruno in 2017, which we reviewed here. The Fantafestivalover the years, has also hosted great authors of fantasy cinema, among whom we remember Luigi Cozzi e Dario Argentotwo great Italian masters, this year it is the turn of Sergio Boots. The will also be present at the entrance Crypt of Matt, which you can follow on Facebook. To find out all the details, you can find the official website of the event on this page, which also contains the detailed program divided by days, including screenings and events, as well as interesting archive material relating to the event itself, including posters from past years . Here is the official press release published by New Cinema Aquila. As always, entry to the event is completely free!

Fantafestival 2023

43rd Edition

International Science Fiction and Fantasy Film Festival

New Cinema Aquila

Pigneto area ROME

5-8 October 2023

COMPLETELY FREE ENTRY