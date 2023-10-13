Super Mario Bros. Wonder is close to debuting, and while Nintendo has shared plenty of details about the game, there’s still mystery surrounding the identity of the actor who will voice Mario after Charles Martinet left the role. Although Internet researchers thought they had found it, the truth is that they were wrong.

Today Super Mario Bros. Wonder gave a lot to talk about after dataminers extracted the list of actors who would lend their voices to the characters in the game, or at least from its demo.

After an analysis, Internet users came to the conclusion that the actor on the list who would be in charge of voicing Mario from now on would be Mick Wingert, a renowned voice and dubbing actor who has participated in projects in the film industry and the videogames.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Is Mick Wingert the new voice of Mario?

Researchers and the entire Internet were satisfied with that conclusion, but it is not correct.

Or at least that is the official response from Epoch Talent, Wingert’s representative agency, which, while neither confirms nor denies the actor’s participation in the project, “confirms that he will NOT voice Mario” (via IGN).

Mick Wingert is not the new voice of Mario

After knowing this information, Internet users do not rule out that Mario’s new voice is not from an English actor. But it could very well be Luís Barros, the Portuguese voice of Talking Flower. Furthermore, it would not be surprising if we take into account that Barros is responsible for voicing the plumber in the Portuguese version of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

The good news is that fans will not have to wait long to solve this mystery, since the premiere of Super Mario Bros. Wonder will go on sale next October 20 and Nintendo has already confirmed that the title’s credits will show the name of the chosen actor.

In case you missed it: Nintendo hasn’t let fans try Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Who do you think will be the actor who will voice Mario in the games? Tell us in the comments.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will debut on October 20 as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to him if you visit his file.

Related video: Super Mario Bros. Wonder – | Nintendo Direct June 2023

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News