It might seem like it’s yesterday’s newspaper, but really in each new Call of Duty, PlayStation players have special treatment and like every year, the operator called Lockpick was announced, which will come to Modern Warfare III “exclusively.”

This has always kept the community a little divided and on this occasion many have taken to social networks to complain a lot about this new operator. The reality is that while you play, others can see that you have the exclusive operator of that platform and make you more special and different from others (for example PC and Xbox).

With tremendous cinematics, this operator comes with good weapons and of course a very notable blue skin. Many players assume that since Xbox completely acquires Call of Duty this will end, but others assure that it is nothing serious. A large part of the community is upset and has expressed its disagreement in many ways.

You can see some of the posts below:

Gonna be a blast when Xbox takes over again — Adrin (@ItsAdrin) October 3, 2023

Xbox said they would stick with whatever exclusivity deal Activision had with Sony until said contract ends. So this yeah gonna be just like the last few years with Playstation exclusivity — Pr0digyZRX (@Pr0digyZRX) October 3, 2023

Oh look another exclusive for PlayStation — RazorGator (@razorgator52) October 4, 2023

Let the gaystations enjoy their latest exclusivity because they are going to miss it later — Evil Dy (@ElKokum) October 3, 2023

hey Charlie and @CallofDuty is this skin visible to all platforms, or on the other consoles it looks like the same generic operator making the exclusive skin pointless, ONI is the example of a “pointless exclusive for @PlayStation when cross play friends saw a generic operator — Cerberus (@PyroGamingHound) October 4, 2023