Suara.com – The concept of the steak & shake restaurant emerged in America since 1934, which is famous for its iconic steaks and burgers and milkshakes with various flavors.

Now, visitors can enjoy this culinary delight at McQueen Steak & Shake, Pluit Village Elevation Ground Floor.

This Steak & Shake restaurant comes with a semi-fast food concept, where visitors can order over the counter so it won’t take long to place an order.

This Steak & Shake restaurant serves its full menu all day long, ensuring you can enjoy your favorites whenever you visit.

Various western food variants are available, such as steak, burgers, pasta and combo meal variants to make your dining experience even more memorable.

One of the menus at McQueen Steak & Shake. (Photo: Special)

Special main dishes include Signature New York Strip Steak made from the best cuts of beef and grilled to perfection as well as Fried Chicken Steak and Fish & Chips available here for under one hundred thousand rupiah.

A variety of appetizers with prices ranging from IDR 20 thousand to IDR 40 thousand are also available, such as BBQ Chicken Wings and Cajun Fried Chicken Salad.

The various dishes in our restaurant are not only delicious, but also come at friendly prices.

“We are committed to providing a satisfying dining experience without having to drain your wallet so you can enjoy delicious dishes at this restaurant at an affordable price,” said Christopher Supandi, CEO of McQueen Steak & Shake.

One of the menus at McQueen Steak & Shake. (Photo: Special)

To complement these culinary offerings, the Steak & Shake restaurant, he continued, is ready to pamper you with milkshake variants which are available in various varieties such as chocolate, vanilla and strawberry with a price range of IDR 29 thousand.

Not only that, various variants of soft drinks and other flavored drinks are available on the menu.

During the opening period, McQueen Steak & Shake featured various special promotions such as special prices for main dishes and buy 1 get 1 for all steak variants.

Guests who follow Steak & Shake on social media and tag them on Instagram Story will also get a free milkshake.

With an area of ​​280 m2, McQueen Steak & Shake can accommodate a capacity of more than 70 pax. A team of dedicated and friendly staff is committed to providing exceptional service, we hope that McQueen Steak & Shake will become a favorite destination for families and food lovers.