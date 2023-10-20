On September 17, 2023, GTA V turned 10 years old. Many fans took advantage of the anniversary to celebrate and share their favorite anecdotes, but they also raised a very important question: when is Grand Theft Auto VI coming?

We know that the new installment is in development, but when will it debut? Is the official announcement near?

The community is desperate and wants to know the first details of the next chapter of the Rockstar Games franchise. In the absence of news, fans are relying on wild clues to cling to the hope that the reveal is near. Have they lost their minds or are they right?

Where is the new Grand Theft Auto?

For a long time, the community believed that the developer studio would never make another installment due to the success of GTA Online. Of course, the silence of the developers discouraged many, but there were those who were optimistic and resorted to theories to fill the information gaps and try to guess when the game will be revealed.

On February 26, 2020, the official Rockstar Games page was updated with a new image showing a female-looking robot next to the company logo. For some reason, people believed that the art was alluding to GTA VI, and even thought that the game would have a futuristic setting and that its announcement was close.

This theory gained traction with another interesting finding. On February 27, Rockstar added previously unreleased images to its website, but one stood out because it featured 16 company logos. What does that have to do with GTA? Well, the community discovered that “Grand Theft Auto VI” has 16 letters. Too far-fetched, right?

Did Rockstar’s illustrations hide clues?

That same year, GTA Online received new content as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. The study shared a preview to show the news, and in a moment we can see the coordinates 38.527,-79.6129. Players visited that location on Google Maps and discovered that it is the border between Virginia and West Virginia in the United States. The interesting thing is that the dirt roads form a 6 in Roman numerals, or that’s what the community believes. One fan dug deeper and found that the site is known as Route 642, which many believe is a reference to the supposed release window: June 2024.

With a little imagination, the paths form “VI”

The players found another striking clue at the Los Santos International Airport. Specifically, they noticed that a trio of doors show a different year: 2013, 2014 and 2021. GTA V debuted in 2013, while its version for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 arrived in 2014. So, the community believed that the new installment was going to debut in 2021. History took it upon itself to contradict this theory, since not even the ports for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 arrived that year.

A trio of doors excited thousands of players

Although news about Grand Theft Auto VI was conspicuous by its absence in the coming months, gamers had the fortune – or misfortune – to try another release of the franchise in 2021: GTA: The Trilogy, a remastered collection that, beyond the controversy, it was the cradle of crazy new theories.

For example, a player found photographs in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that reference the UFO phenomenon within the context of the game. The image that caught the most attention is that of a house similar to a residence that appears in the series The Golden Girls. The community remembered that the TV show is set in Miami, the city that served as inspiration for Vice City. Even an insider assured that this photo is a nod to the new installment of the saga.

A simple photograph of a house gave hope to the community

We found another similar case in GTA III. In the original version of the game, there is a sign showing a plane and the message “see you in Miami.” What caught the attention of users is that the text changed to “see you soon” in the remaster of the collection. There were those theorizing that Rockstar Games was going to reveal the new installment shortly after.

Unfortunately, the developers’ silence continued in the following weeks. The community little by little lost hope until, at the beginning of 2022, the studio confirmed that the new title in the saga was on the way. What seemed like the end of a long wait was the beginning of a new period full of theories, rumors, reports and leaks.

A new GTA is on the way, but what now?

In the announcement, Rockstar Games was very cautious and refrained from revealing important details of the project. However, the community continued with the idea that the company was showing subtle clues in official GTA Online trailers and on social media.

In February 2022, the studio shared a very short trailer to show off the Ocelot Penetrator vehicle, which arrived in Grand Theft Auto Online in an update. Eagle-eyed players said that if you analyze the preview frame by frame, you can see objects like a blood-spattered notebook and a police badge in the reflection of some fast-falling casino chips.

It seems like anything is a clue, right?

In December 2022, Rockstar Games shared a mysterious video showing its logo. Were we facing the first teaser of GTA VI? That was what many fans thought, until it was quickly discovered that it was a preview for Los Santos Drug Wars, the new GTA Online update.

Shortly after, the company shared a very short footage that showed a Christmas tree full of decorative elements such as spheres and lights. There were also grenades, brass knuckles and other objects alluding to the open world franchise. A fan noticed a helicopter that looked very suspicious, since that model is not in any installment of the saga, but it is very similar to the one used by the Miami police in real life.

A helicopter that will take us back to Vice City?

Of course, celebrities also contributed to the speculation. Streamer xQc stirred up a hornet’s nest when he boasted on a livestream that he was able to play GTA VI, although he refrained from providing proof confirming his claims. Likewise, musician Krypto9095 assured that the game is on the way, while actor Alex González said that the official trailer will arrive soon. Do these people have inside information or did they just take advantage of the gullibility of the fans?

The actors are the key

In September of last year, the unthinkable happened: Rockstar Games was the victim of a massive hack and dozens of Grand Theft Auto VI videos came to light. Thanks to the leaked material, we saw the supposed main duo. Users mobilized to find the actors who, apparently, bring these characters to life.

After much research, it seems that the community found the identity of the performers behind the protagonists of the new installment. Puerto Rican actress Alexandra C. Echavarri is said to give life to the female character, while actor Bryan Zampella lends his voice to the male character.

Although this data lacks official confirmation, players clung to this finding as if it were 100% real. The hype increased exponentially when Bryan Zampella shared a photo on his Instagram account where he is seen wearing the same outfit worn by the main character of GTA VI in the leaked videos.

It seems that Bryan Zampella cosplayed the main character of GTA VI

Shortly after, the supposed actor of the protagonist of the 6th installment once again excited fans when he starred in a sketch with Shawn Fonteno, who played Franklin Clinton in GTA V. Did the duo hint at something?

Since the massive leak in September 2022, fans began following Bryan Zampella on Instagram in an attempt to find more clues that shed light on the state of the video game. Meanwhile, actress Leslie Lluvet got fed up with players asking her if she played the lead and she denied her involvement in the project.

The official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI is near… right?

As we see, the community clings to any sign, no matter how small or insignificant, to believe that Rockstar Games will reveal the first official trailer for GTA VI. And yes, in 2023 we have also seen the most varied theories.

For example, in the summer a mysterious t-shirt arrived at Grand Theft Auto Online that attracted attention because it appears in the “GTA V anniversary” category and is called “???”. The users decided to investigate further and with the help of the A1Z26 tool they found a very suspicious message in the design. Specifically, they discovered that the garment reads “one day will reveal all,” which translated into Spanish means “one day everything will be revealed.” It seems that the pieces are starting to fit together.

Did Rockstar want to tell us something with this shirt?

The latest clues suggest that the announcement could happen in October. To start, Rockstar Games posted about a GTA Online event to celebrate the Harvest Moon, the last supermoon of the year. Users noticed that in the image there are 2 characters who are in Vinewood, the Hollywood parody. The interesting thing is that the composition and lighting highlight the letters “VI” on the sign, which seems to be a reference to the 6th installment.

This crazy theory went further. Users discovered that the moon phase that appears in the GTA Online event image began on October 2, so they began to speculate that the studio was going to show the game that day; Unfortunately, that never happened. Of course, the community is still confident that the first official trailer will be shared this month. Because?

Look at the moon

A few weeks ago, an alleged audio was leaked in which Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, states that they will share the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI on October 23, while the release date is planned for the fiscal year 2025. Although it could be a fake voice note made with artificial intelligence, what raised the hype and gave some credibility to the track is that the publication was removed due to a copyright claim.

We must also remember that Strauss Zelnick stated in the latest financial report that he expects the company to achieve record levels of operating performance during fiscal year 2025, which begins in April 2024 and ends in March 2025.

Are we just a few days away from the official reveal of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI? It’s impossible to know, although famous Spanish streamer El Rubius said that the trailer is closer than we think. Does he know something or does he just play with the emotions of his followers?

The Spanish youtuber stirred up the hornet’s nest with his statements

Based on the long history of unsubstantiated clues and theories that never came to fruition, everything seems to indicate that nothing will happen in October. That said, there is always the possibility that Rockstar Games will surprise and share more information about the project. We will remain expectant, but we will be cautious.

With a little luck, we will have to wait less than 10 years to find out the next big step for this multi-million dollar franchise.

But tell us: do you think the announcement is really close? Did you believe any of these theories were real? Let us read you in the comments.

