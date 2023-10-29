On October 28, Matthew Perry was found dead. who gave life to the character of Chandler Bing in the American series “Friends.” Throughout its 10 seasons and 236 episodes, Perry made an entire audience laugh for a decade (1994-2004). His sensitive death has moved everyone, so to say goodbye to him, fans have dedicated an offering to him.

At the foot of the facade of the New York building where the protagonists of the series “Friends” lived this Sunday there are flowers and letters in memory of the actor Matthew Perry.

“Thank you for the endless laughter” and “Thank you for being our friend” can be read among the messages that his admirers have been leaving.

For a decade Perry, who died at the age of 54, played Chandler Bing, a character full of sarcasm who always had a joke up his sleeve to make his friends: Ross, Joey, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe laugh.

“Chandler was my favorite of the kids,” says Rocío Leguizamon, a 27-year-old Argentine tourist who has been watching this series on loop all her life and came to this West Village spot because “she loves Friends.”

Leguizamon does not hesitate to choose his favorite Perry dialogue in Friends: “There is a scene where he is with Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and she tells him that he is stupid and Chandler says: ‘I’m sure I am, but for what.’ And I feel like that represents me.”

For her part, Sushma Mall, a 22-year-old Indian woman living in New York, says that her favorite performance of Perry is when she fights with her roommate, Matt LeBlanc (Joey) for arriving late to an event that they have to attend. attend dressed elegantly.

“Joey puts on all the clothes Chandler has, starts exercising and says, ‘Could I wear more clothes?'” recalls Mall, who since learning of Perry’s death has watched many Friends videos on social media. social.

Mall says that he used to watch the series with his friends in India and that today he made video calls from the place with many of them.

At one point or another in the ten seasons, all members of the group of friends – played by: David Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow – lived in this building.

In addition, New York was always very present in the series: Phoebe (Kudrow) had a yellow taxi, Monica (Cox) worked in a famous restaurant in the Big Apple and Ross (Schwimmer) was a paleontologist at the Museum of Natural History in New York .

Nevertheless, The series’ more than 200 episodes were recorded in a Los Angeles studio. Even the fountain that appears in the introduction of the series – which many fans believe is in Central Park – was made specifically for the series on a set in California.

