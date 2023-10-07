Should Buggy be dead? There is an interesting debate about a plot flaw in Netflix’s One Piece.

Netflix’s live-action version of One Piece has been a huge success since its release, staying true to Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece and providing an immersive experience in the legendary pirate world. However, even in such a polished series, observant fans can find plot holes. One of the most recent, revolves around the beloved clown-themed pirate, Buggy (Jeff Ward).

The plot hole in question is found in episode 6, The Chef and the Chore Boy, where Arlong and his crew swim to the restaurant ship Baratie, carrying Buggy’s detached head in a bag. The key question is: How could Buggy, a Devil Fruit user, survive the underwater journey? The Reddit post raises concerns about how Buggy was able to breathe inside the bag, especially considering that it is not waterproof. Furthermore, it is questioned how he was able to maintain his breathing during the trip, even without taking into account the standard weakness of Devil Fruits to seawater.

The debate has led to a number of interesting theories and arguments among fans.

Some suggest that the bag could have been waterproof, as Buggy’s head appeared to be dry. Others point out the existence of bubble technology in the world of One Piece. This could have been used to allow Buggy to breathe while he was inside the bag.

An even more intriguing theory is that, because Buggy’s head was separated from his body, water would not have reached his lungs. Which would allow it to survive underwater without problems. However, this theory raises questions about the exact nature of Buggy’s Devil Fruit powers.

One user argues that Arlong, being known for his cruelty, probably knew how long he could keep Buggy’s head underwater. Another fan suggests that they didn’t swim to that location, but rather probably had a boat near Baratie. Thanks to this, they would have minimized the time Buggy was underwater.

Although the simplest explanation is that it’s a plot hole. Even so, we can see that it has generated a lively debate in the One Piece community. But I’m also interested in your opinion. Error or is there an explanation? Leave us your comments below. Personally, the answer I like the most, ignoring the script error, is that the bag was waterproof, so the head is dry.