Once upon a time it was enough to just have a Porsche, but times are changing. Nowadays you can ensure that literally no one else on the planet has a Porsche in exactly the same color as yours. The manufacturer’s Paint To Sample program allows you to drape your copy in roughly the shade of your favorite slippers. Perhaps that is why an American collector suddenly finds his collection of standard white Porsches not so special anymore, so they all go up for sale!

All together eight figures

Auction house RM Sotheby’s has announced that it will soon auction ‘The White Collection’, a complete collection of iconic Porsches. As the name suggests, the link is in their paint color because indeed: they are all white… Except for a burgundy 356 and a couple of bright red Porsche tractors, that is. Highlights of the collection include a 918 Spyder with Weissach package estimated at $2.5 to $3 million, a 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 with a price tag of $2 to $2.5 million and a 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Lightweight from the first generation, which should yield around 1.75 to 2 million dollars.

It goes without saying that the whole bunch together will end up somewhere around eight figures, although you might be lucky. For example, all copies will be sold separately and a large portion will be offered “no reserve” — or in auction language: without a reserve price. It could therefore happen that a number of the cars will be sold for less than street value when the hammer falls on December 1 or 2… But don’t worry if a real Porsche is too expensive for you anyway: it also contains: the auction also includes a number of Porsche pedal cars for children, in addition to Porsche-branded bicycles and even ski skis…