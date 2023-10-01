The Pokémon universe is not only wide and extensive in terms of games. It is also true in terms of community. Nintendo is lucky to have one of the largest communities from across the gaming spectrum and the video game industry. In fact, this Pokémon illustration by Ogerpon highlights the dedication of the fandom day after day.

And creativity is something priceless, a resource that Nintendo takes into accountand At Ruetir.com we want to give voice. The user in question wanted to share his experience on Reddit, the original post is below.

(oc) What if Ogerpon had a mask of every type?

byu/primaljort inpokemon

The creativity of the artists is certainly impeccable. Ogerpon is one of the most curious Pokémon within the vast cast that it has. the famous Nintendo franchise. And user Primaljort has published his artistic concept of what it would look like. each of Ogerpon’s masks depending on the type of Pokémon it was.

And not only that, since the creature’s own design is altered in each of the versions. A picture is worth a thousand words, so take a look and don’t forget to look at our Pokémon Scarlet and Purple guide.

Via: Reddit