From Reddit, we have received a curious post related to one of Nintendo’s most notable franchises. We are actually talking about Pokémon.

In the image that we leave you below we can see how a Pokémon fan under the name of Pringlesthief shows several great fan-arts of Fidough, the Fairy-type Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, with different flavors. They are certainly adorable.

Here you can see it:

Alternate Fidough flavors! (oc)

byu/Pringlesthief inPokemonScarletViolet

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

Via.