We are actually talking about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that a fan has gone viral by showing his terrible experience with a glitch in this title.

Since the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, numerous criticisms have been made regarding its design and graphics. Therefore, it is not the first time that we can see errors or failures in this aspect. In this case, a fan of the franchise has shown a really curious glitch based on falling into the void in the title.

In the post we leave you below you can see how the user Datninjabear shows the curious glitch, through which falls completely into the void when fleeing a fight against a wild Pokémon in one of the numerous caves included in the title map, preventing the player from moving. It is not possible to know what happened after this fall since the video ends before it can be seen, but it is undoubtedly surprising.

What do you think? Have you ever seen a glitch or bug of these characteristics in a Pokémon game? We read you in the comments.

