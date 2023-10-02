It risks worsening the already severe shortage of family doctors, with around 2,900 thousand fewer than the optimal ratio between the presence of professionals and the number of patients. “Now we are reaching the peak of exits due to the pension hump. Between 12 and 15 thousand colleagues could leave the profession in the next 3 years, with a maximum peak between 2024 and 2025. If we consider that the new trained general practitioners will be around 2 thousand every year and that, taking into account abandonments and other factors we can assume for certain around 1,500 staff, the gap is very high. And it worries us. Another Italian in 3 could be left without a family doctor in addition to those who already don’t they have it”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute the general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti.

As regards the new incoming family doctors, Scotti continues, “we don’t know the data precisely, also because there was an extension for the scrolling of the scholarship rankings and we don’t have a detailed picture. We also need to consider that in the first year there is an abandonment rate of 20%. Currently with the Pnrr scholarships we have just over 2 thousand, subtracting 20% ​​and another part which is lost during the announcement, if manages to arrive, every year, between 1,500 and 1,200 is a lot.”

A worrying situation because “in reality we should train more to also fill the previous gaps. There is an enormous disproportion. Corrective measures are needed to make the profession more attractive. On this, 360-degree collaboration is needed, at all levels”, he concludes.