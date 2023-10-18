Life is relentless. When the torrent tracker FileList was born 16 years ago, the personal situation of its top manager was very different. I’m sure you can imagine it, because think about where you were that same period of time ago. Can you imagine it? For him, the user known as EboLLa, life had changed a lot and now he wanted to dedicate himself to other priorities. He warned of the closure and, apparently, it was going to be permanent.

Closure almost occurred

In his original message, EboLLa mentioned that it was time to lower the blinds. The importance of the web did not matter, which is known and visited by millions of people every month. What worried him was that time had passed and he was faced with the need to dedicate his life to other concerns. He also recognized that, after 16 years, she had devoted enough attention and effort to the website, and that the level of involvement that the page required was unviable for the plans he had. Or put another way, EboLLa needed to dedicate her time to other aspects of life, possibly his family.

Said had weighed several alternatives to closure and that he also had a large number of proposals in the hands of people who could be in charge of taking the reins once he retired. But what he made clear is that it was virtually impossible to find someone who was going to have the same level of dedication and effort that he was putting in. He also recognizes that the website has sensitive data about its users and that this is not something he can risk leaving in the hands of anyone.

Someone from the past appears

Nobody expected this to happen. EboLLa’s message about the closure of FileList stirred feelings among another of the website’s original founders, the user known as “God.” In his desire to help the page continue to be available so that the project in which he originally collaborated could continue to be accessible to millions of people, He contacted his former partner to make a proposal. She told him that he would take care of the management and technical maintenance of the service with the intention of keeping everything the same.

This is a different case from those that EboLLa had rejected, since not only was he a trustworthy person, but he had also been a founding member and knew very well what FileList represented. In the following message published by EboLLa, he explained that the users’ voices have been heard and that the support they have given has led to have that founding member return. Furthermore, not only that, but he has defined him as a trustworthy and loyal person who will ensure that the website continues without any incident. Furthermore, and since managing all the work that EboLLa did would be very complicated, what he has done is promote a member of the community to share some tasks with God.

In this way, while the founder will be in charge of the technical part, the user known as Oana will be in charge of server payments and customer service, among other tasks. This means that the authorities now have two objectives on which to focus. That God and Oana remain in charge of the web means that they are going to begin to be harassed by the agents who are in charge of taking down these types of pages and that They try to fight piracy by all possible means. Do not forget that FileList was already the subject of a raid in 2020 that caused the platform to have problems with its domain name.

Lately we have seen how those who participate in the world of piracy, whether in one type of context or another, are becoming targets of the authorities in an increasingly intense way. are being carried out many closures, arrests and raids, and it is not something that seems to be changing in the near future. New FileList maintainers should keep this in mind.