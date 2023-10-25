Arriving on shelves at the end of 2018, and flooded with criticism from gamers, Fallout 76 it was able to recover over time and regain the esteem of its users. We are now at the fifth anniversary of the title, and Bethesda has decided to organize a series of fun initiatives to celebrate the event, which will last until November 14th.

Subscribers to Prime Gaming e Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to unlock the package “5th Anniversary“. Furthermore, for one week the game will be downloadable for free on Steam, Xbox e PlayStation. This represents a great opportunity for all those players who want to play with friends, taking advantage of the concomitance with the Halloween-themed setting that the developers have foreseen.

The game map is currently invaded by costumed monsters eager for sweets and treats, which users will have to hunt down. By exchanging the coveted sweets, it will be possible to advance in the various themed challenges Halloween, which will bring juicy rewards. Then, on November 14th, everything will end with a birthday parade of Fallout 76 live on twitch in which themed floats will appear and numerous atoms will be given away for free