Ibai and Piqué have presented the King’s League Americas, a version of the competition with Latin American streamers and soccer players. But all eyes were on the former Barça footballer for this reason.

The names of River Llanos y Gerard Piqué They have been linked for a long time. After retiring from football, the Catalan found in the Basque streamer a perfect partner to extend his business career. Let’s not forget everything they have both achieved… together.

The World Balloons and the Evening of the Year are two great examples, although, in reality, their greatest joint success It has a lot to do with Gerard Piqué’s previous profession..

Thus was born the King’s League, a football competition that changes the classic rules and establishes new patterns. From its success a women’s variant would be born: the Queen’s League.

We can even say that the King’s League has made the Americas. Yesterday, the Latin American variant of this competition was presented, which will try to replicate the success it has achieved in Spain.

But, despite the spectacular staging (all the presidents and players are already known), everyone has been left with the viral moment of the gala… with Piqué as the main protagonist.

Piqué makes magic with his ”fall”

During the presentation of the King’s League Americas, Gerard Piqué looked at his mobile phone from time to time. And, suddenly, a great moment arrived that few understood, even comparing it with the television contest ”Now I fall”.

Piqué was looking at his cell phone, when, without realizing it (or yes), the void falls. Absolutely nothing was seen in the broadcast, so it is impossible to know what happened.

Fortunately, the former soccer player is fine, so the fall should not have been very dramatic. Many are thinking about what really happened at that moment, and whether it was accidental or not.

Even his partner, Ibai Llanos, has reacted to this moment with the following message: ”Hey what is this”, so He seems equally or more surprised than all of us..

Piqué responded the following: ”Magic trick”. This makes us think that, indeed, the fall was on purpose. What was under the set at the presentation? We will never know.

Some believe that, beneath the ground, there are mats or even a foam surface, similar to what happened in the TV program ”Now I fall”, and that the fall was not such a thing. Others, however, do think that Piqué took the plunge by accident.

What do you think when you see Gerard Piqué’s video? Knowing him, it is very possible that the former FC Barcelona footballer and partner of Ibai Llanos kept an ace up his sleeve. However, what is clear is that it will be one of the most memorable moments of 2023.