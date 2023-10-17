Marvel weakens Magik, one of the most powerful X-Men, and this could be a disaster for the mutants.

Fall of X has been the definitive event that has triggered the total disaster among the mutants of Krakoaexpelling them from their home island and dispersing the group like never before. Orchis’s initial attack to the Hellfire Gala It cost the lives of some mutants, but Charles Xavier was the main cause of the death of all of them. A group of mutants led by Magic y Dani Moonstar They met in the kingdom of Vanaheim, and Marvel has decided to change Magik, having strong repercussions on the future of the Marvel Universe.

Killed in the comic Uncanny X-Men #303, Magik’s resurrection in New X-Men: The Search For Magik took her to one of her best times. Magik was always an X-Men of epic proportions, but after her return to life she became a much more powerful warrior. Magic joined the Extinction Team, the powerful team X-Men of Cyclops in the Age of Utopia and joined the formidable X-Men. In Krakoa, Magik became the main trainer of the next generation of mutants. Despite this, Fall of X has weakened Magik a lotbut there is still hope in the Marvel Universe.

Magik’s abilities were born in the Hell of Limbo, and was finally able to escape when she was just a teenager. At that time, Magik joined the New Mutants and became one of the most dangerous members. A big reason for this was her Darkchylde form, which caused her to transform into a much more powerful demon. This could be a great help to the team, but it also made Magic he lost control of his abilities. Magic He was the scariest member of the New Mutants and that could be bad for Marvel.

During the history of Inferno, Magik sacrificed the life of her adult self to stop the invasion of Limbo and returned to his original age, thus disappearing many of the memories of his past life. In the end, Magik would contract the Legacy virus and end up dying. Magik’s return The X-Men on Krakoa was arguably mediocre. Magik’s loss of his powers was the latest in a series of events that have affected the character since he joined the X-Men. Still, it makes some sense that this is happening during the events of Fall of.

Somehow, Magik’s powers compete with those of Doctor Strange. Magik has become too powerful since her resurrection and at this moment the power of Magic would allow her and the X-Men counterattack Orchis. Having someone with his magical power and his ability to teleport anyone is too powerful for this period that the people are going through. X-Menbut it also leaves out one of its most important assets for the protection of the Marvel Universe.

Magik’s loss of power is one thing, but she seems like a completely different character right now. However, she joined a long legacy of X-Men who lost their powers and they ended up finding a better place at Marvel. The mutant Storm is the best example of this. He lost his powers and was able to show the world that he didn’t really need them. Storm was able to defeat Cyclops and become the leader of the X-Men, something she couldn’t have done if she had her powers because Cyclops would know what to expect from her. The loss of power Magic It may seem like its end, but it opens a path full of hope for her.

