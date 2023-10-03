Important news about Fall Guys para Nintendo Switch. The game has confirmed news related to its new content.

This is news about its new update, which is going to be monstrous in more ways than one. It will bring new features for Fall Guys Creative mode, surprises for the Trick or Hammer Star Pass and much more. You may also have noticed that we’ve given everything Fall Guys a coat of paint and are ready to show off a completely new theme.

The Stumbling Dome is going to be filled with new items for Fall Guys Creative mode. We’re adding buttons, bean barriers, transportable push blocks, and more, and bringing new rounds to show off the chaos these items can unleash.

Our autumn novelties are also aesthetic! A new home screen will welcome everyone, and new backgrounds will serve as landscapes for your rounds. Keep reading to find out more.

NEW ITEMS THAT HIT HARD!

To keep things crazy, we’ve got tons of new obstacles to create awesome rounds with. The Mason Beans have new toys for Fall Guys Creative mode! We are especially pleased with the transportable push blocks for obvious reasons. Drum roll please!

Buttons and pressure plates

Get active with new buttons and pressure plates. Buttons can be pressed to activate objects in the level, while pressure plates must be held down. Both elements can activate fans, conveyor belts and bean barriers. As you say? That we don’t have bean barriers?

Anti-bean barriers

Now yes. A bean barrier can serve as a wall or a bridge, depending on the orientation. They can be turned on and off, open or block paths, and create terrifying bridges that can disappear.

Arcs of speed

These arcs of speed will accelerate anything that passes through them. Anything. They will throw the beans from one end of the level to the other, and if you throw an object inside, such as a transportable push block, it will fly away.

Transportable push block

The beautiful and transportable push block is a portable fist capable of punching opponents away and giving beans a boost by hooking them to higher platforms. It’s objectively hilarious.

Background selector

One background is the level’s landscape, the environmental wallpaper that covers the vast sky of the Stumbling Dome with beautiful designs. You now have five to choose from when creating your rounds using the background selector. The designs are:

Original

Digital

Medieval

Futurista

Sustolandia

Come on, start building!

REJOICE! OLD AND NEW ROUNDS!

With the Creative Force update, we’re releasing brand new rounds for players to have a blast. The following rounds will be published over the next two weeks:

Breezy Buddies

Remote Control

Cubic Conundrum

Chain Reaction

We will continue to release more rounds over the next few months, so pay attention to our canal Fall Guys Server Owl to learn more information.

DRESS UP FOR HALLOWEEN WITH THE TRICK OR HAMMER STAR PASS!

The Trick or Hammer Star Pass will help fill the Stumbling Dome with fantastic and terrifying costumes.

Among the highlights, you can sink your teeth into the Murcitástico disguise, for the most nocturnal beans. He Muscles costume, with which you will get instantly bruised without having to exercise. Horror has never been so cute as with the ferocious beast costumes o Zombie site.

From the depths rises the mechanical squid costumeMeanwhile he Clockwork crow costume He sees everything… Not from above, but thanks to his cool glasses. He Sinister Pumpkin outfit It also looks amazing!

This pass comes packed with seasonal items, including emotes and tons of free outfits, and will be available from October 3 at 12:00 CEST to November 7 at 11:00 CET.

BUG FIXES

Fixes to gaps, overlapping and stretching of many costumes. Fixed nameplates that some players were seeing in low resolution. Fixed a small mismatch between the crown rank and the player’s banner in the lobby. Fixed docking of highlighted items when using a controller in the store. Fixed an issue that caused the Coral print to appear grainy when players equipped it in a neon or bright color. Fixed an issue that caused the Fall Channel to not display the names of other players who qualified immediately after you. Fixed inconsistencies in the size of numbers in the Commendation Wallet. Fixed an issue that caused the Esc key to appear for “Next Reward” on the Star Pass screen. Fixed an issue that caused the “Open Group” button to become unresponsive in certain areas when using the mouse. Fixed an issue where the glow effect did not correspond to the rarity of items in the Star Pass. Fixed an issue where door pieces would not disappear in Creative mode. Fixed an issue where players were unable to change keyboard commands when using the mouse. Fixed FPS drops in pairs and squads when other players qualified in a race round. Fixed erratic display when browsing the list of player names in custom lobbies. Fixed an issue that caused level 1 to be displayed instead of level 54 in crown rank. Fixed crashes in custom lobbies that occurred if the host quit mid-game or on the rewards screen. Fixed an issue that caused rewards to flash in the Challenges menu on PC. Fixed FPS drops when scrolling through the Star Pass. Fixed an issue where Depth of Field settings were interfering with the readability of player names. Fixed an issue where the favorite button in custom lobbies would not react to the mouse. Fixed an issue that caused the camera to focus on the beans’ feet when applying ragdoll physics to them in Creative rounds. Fixed an issue where players were not able to rotate the plinth on the unlocked rewards screen. Fixed an issue that caused “undo” actions to disappear in the level editor history after certain actions. Fixed an issue where basketballs were not bouncing off the drums. Fixed an issue where a bean could sometimes fly into the air when picking up an overhead fan. The malfunction of the blocks that can be picked up when interacting with the central pillar of a lathe and that were slammed against a bean with great force has been corrected. Fixed several lighting issues during rounds on Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? You can also find our complete coverage on Fall Guys at this link.

Fuente.