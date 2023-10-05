Today we receive news again about Fall Guys para Nintendo Switch. The game has confirmed news related to its new content.

This is news about his new collaboration with Toy Story and Halloween content. This is what is confirmed for now:

Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story arrive in Fall Guys from October 5 to 12, 2023 as suits.

Falloween, a celebration of the Halloween season, brings spooky costumes, creative curse challenges, and more to the Blunderdome. Players can create Falloween-inspired rounds in Fall Guys Creative from October 4 to 16 for a chance to appear in a custom show. Falloween challenges offer rewards such as a Peek-a-boo emote, Kudos, a nameplate, and a nickname. The Trick or Yeet Fame Pass features spooky costumes like the Bat-Tastic Costume and the Pawly Repaired Costume, available from October 3 to November 7. The Fall Guys Store offers Falloween costumes such as the Zombean Costume, Goo Guy Costume, Wicked Witch Costume and Venus Guy Trap Costume, available starting October 14.

