Indonesian National Team wing defender, Shayne Pattynama, felt angry after learning that there was a fake account on TikTok claiming to be him.

The account has the ID @shaynepattynamaofficial. Shayne Pattynama immediately provided clarification and denied that the account was his.

Through an upload on his personal Instagram Stories, @s.pattynama, Shayne Pattynama firmly stated that the fake account on TikTok was not his.

“This is not my TikTok, I don’t have one,” wrote Shayne Pattynama on Instagram as quoted by Suara.com on Saturday (21/10/2023).

Until now, the TikTok account @shaynepattynamaofficial is still active and has not been deactivated.

The bio on the account includes very misleading information, stating that it is the “Official Account of Shayne Pattynama” and even includes a link to the 24-year-old defender’s real Instagram profile.

Despite fake accounts claiming to be him, Shayne Pattynama has now returned to his club after helping the Indonesian national team qualify for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

Shayne appeared from the bench when the Indonesian National Team crushed Brunei 6-0 in the first leg of the first round at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta on 12 October.

Five days later, Shayne was trusted by Shin Tae-yong to appear as a starter and helped the Indonesian national team win with an identical score of 6-0 at the Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Shayne Pattynama and the Indonesian National Team will prepare to face the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. The Garuda squad will face Iraq on the first matchday of Group F on November 16.