A Friday that started in the best way turned into a nightmare Saturday for Aleix Espargaro. The Aprilia rider, who started from third position on the grid in the Sprint of the Indonesian Grand Prix, found himself on the ground after just a lap and a half in an attempt to make up ground on the best.

Espargaro had a bad start, which dropped him to sixth position. Arriving at turn 16 he saw a window of opportunity to take the inside from Brad Binder and begin his comeback, also thanks to an excellent pace from his RS-GP.

The Catalan, however, braked harder than allowed, losing the front of his bike just as he was alongside his KTM colleague. The Aprilia number 41, which ended up on the ground, hit Binder’s KTM, putting an end to both of their races.

Once back in the pits, Espargaro went to the KTM pit to apologize to Binder and his rivals for the incorrect maneuver and, therefore, for having ruined their race. KTM appreciated Aleix’s gesture, writing on social media: “This is a race. Thank you for your sporting spirit, Aleix.”

At the end of the Sprint, Espargaro said: “I went to the KTM garage to talk to Brad. He told me not to worry. It was a race accident.”

“But it was my fault. I fell and also threw Binder out. There was little I could do. I was very comfortable on the bike, I didn’t want to miss the train of the best that was right in front, also considering the fact that the Sprint is a very short race. You have to overtake quickly and I tried. But these are races.”

“I could see that Martin was making up positions in front and Maverick was first. And he was running away. I felt good and probably went too fast.”

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix then explained what the problem was that led him to make one of the worst starts of his season: “I had a problem with the clutch and I wasn’t able to start well.”

Despite this situation and the accident that occurred a few kilometers later, Aleix has his goal for tomorrow’s race clearly in mind. “Tomorrow the goal is to try to win, I think my pace is the same as the best. After the crash, in fact, I did two laps in ’31″0 and I decided to stop so as not to damage the engine. There was no point in continuing. But I’ll try again tomorrow.”

“The point is that on this track you can’t go off the line even by a millimeter, because otherwise you’ll find yourself on the ground. After all, it’s 60 degrees on the asphalt, the tires do what they can. The temperature is very high.”

A positive aspect, also considering what happened with Binder, is that the commissioners’ panel decided not to sanction Espargaro’s maneuver with which the South African also ended up on the ground during the Sprint.

“It is always difficult to understand the reaction of the commissioners, each time their criteria can be different”, continued Espargaro. “Looking at the replay I was parallel, I was overtaking and, I’m very sorry to Brad, he closed the front and I dragged him down with me.”

“In the end it wasn’t a dangerous action, I didn’t hit him, I fell and the bike hit him too. I feel very bad about this, because I ruined his race, but I think the stewards made the decision right, that of not sanctioning me.”

Read also: