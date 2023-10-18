Suara.com – Acting General Chair of the United Development Party (PPP) Mardiono expressed his support for Mahfud Md who was appointed as Ganjar Pranowo’s vice presidential candidate.

Mardiono conveyed this even though PPP had pushed for Sandiaga Uno’s name as Ganjar’s vice presidential candidate.

“Indeed, the United Development Party in the 6th Rapimnas has mandated me that I fight for Mr. Sandiaga Uno to be paired with Mr. Ganjar Pranowo,” said Mardiono at the PDIP DPP Office, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023).

“However, what we are fighting for is not in the context of pragmatism as PPP cadres, but we are discussing this in the context of national politics,” he added.

Mardiono explained that Sandiaga had no ambitions to become vice presidential candidate, but if given the mandate, he would carry it out.

“So, our failure to fight for Pak Sandi to accompany Pak Ganjar Pranowo is also part of a victory for the Indonesian people, me, Pak Sandi, and the PPP as a whole,” he added.

It is known that PDIP General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri announced the vice presidential candidate for Ganjar Pranowo today.

The vice presidential candidate in question is the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD.

“By saying bismillahirahmanirahim, the vice presidential candidate chosen by PDIP who will accompany Mr. Ganjar Pranowo is Mr. Professor Doctor Mahfud MD,” said Megawati.

After Megawati made the announcement, Mahfud’s figure entered the event room. He appeared to be wearing green batik and a black skullcap. He entered the room together with Ganjar who was wearing a black shirt.

After that, the two of them sat in the front row of chairs facing Megawati who was sitting facing the invited guests. Megawati explained that Mahfud was not a foreign figure to her. Previously, Mahfud was a member of the BPIP advisory board.

According to him, Mahfud is an intellectual figure and has complete experience, especially in the legal realm.

Apart from that, Megawati called Mahfud a figure who often defended small people.

“Prof Mahfud is also a legal expert and defender of the little people. I told him, don’t keep everyone silent about this law,” he said.