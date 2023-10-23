Suara.com – Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir failed to accompany Prabowo Subianto as Vice Presidential Candidate (Cawapres). The reason is, Prabowo prefers Gibran Rakabuming Raka to accompany him in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres).

Even so, Erick Thohir doesn’t care that he won’t be Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate. Instead, he revealed the results of his work during his 4 years as Minister of BUMN.

Through his personal Instagram account @erickthohir, during his 4 years as Minister of BUMN, Erick Thohir has carried out a series of comprehensive transformations in the Ministry of BUMN and BUMN. He admitted that the results of this transformation had made positive achievements and contributions.

“Starting from efforts to transform governance in the Ministry of BUMN to strengthen the DNA of world-class corporations in the Ministry of BUMN and BUMN, carrying out the BUMN Clean-Up Movement to produce increasingly encouraging results in improving the performance of BUMN,” wrote Erick Thohir, quoted Monday (23/10/ 2023).

According to the General Chair of PSSI, transformation in BUMN is absolute in order to have increasingly healthy, tough, professional, competitive and world-class performance. Erick explained that transformation is also important, because BUMN is an economic stronghold and a locomotive of progress.

“So that BUMN can be more optimal in serving the community, balancing the market, providing social impact and generating income for the state,” he added.

Erick Thohir added that transformation within BUMN will continue to support the realization of an advanced Indonesia as envisioned by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia Ma’ruf Amin who are entering their fourth year of leadership.