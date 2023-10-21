Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Gelora Party, Fahri Hamzah, gave a statement regarding the nomination of Gibran Rakabuming as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate. He said Gibran had to be firm in his decision to take this opportunity.

According to him, Gibran cannot deny that he is the president’s son. Even though he likes it or not, in the end the aura of his family’s leadership will come to him.

“We cannot deny who we are and whose family we are born into, he never asked to be born as the son of a president,” said Fahri Hamzah, quoted on the Total Politik YouTube channel, Saturday (21/10/2023).

“And in the end, whether he likes it or not, the aura of his family’s leadership also comes to him. That’s what caused him to have someone nominate him to be mayor, so on the one hand he can’t avoid being the president’s son,” said Fahri.

Secondly, he said, political history placed Gibran in one role. And he said the role had to come from his own heart.

“Secondly, history places him in a role and choosing that role must come from his own strong heart,” he said.

He proposed that Gibran fight reconciliation in Indonesia. He believes that Gibran must be able to encourage young people not to maintain quarrels.

“And if I may suggest that war be called reconciliation, he is the one who must invite Indonesian youth who currently like to fight, I think that is my suggestion to Mas Gibran,” he continued.

Therefore, he said that taking the opportunity to become vice presidential candidate was a historical political choice that Gibran had to decide carefully. Because Gibran will take a step forward himself.

“That is his historical choice and he must decide and he must firmly decide that, because he will move forward alone,” he added. (Contributor: Ayuni Sarah)