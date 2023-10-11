On the betting affair in which the Juventus player is under investigation, the position of his lawyers: “He is collaborating with the authorities as demonstrated by the fact that he self-reported”

Nicolò Fagioli “has reported himself” to the sports justice system and is “serene” about the matter which sees him under investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office for online betting on unauthorized sites. This is the position taken by the player’s defence, as explained in the statements of his lawyers, Luca Ferrari and Armando Simbari of the Withers law firm, who point out: “Nicolò is calm and is fully concentrated on Juventus and the championship”.

transparency

—

“In our capacity as Fagioli’s lawyers, in reference to the news that appeared in the press today – continued the two lawyers -, we can represent that our client is dealing with the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sporting judicial authorities, as demonstrated by the fact that it was the first to act promptly against the Federal Prosecutor’s Office”.