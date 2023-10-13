The Juventus coach could switch to a 4-man defence, with Cambiaso the first suspect for the left wing. But the outcome of the medical evaluations is awaited

Giovanni Albanese

13 October – Turin

The betting affair involving Fagioli risks causing Allegri to lose another player in his midfield. If the disqualification were to arrive (as now appears probable), Juve would find themselves having to do without the 2001 class and Pogba, who will soon be out of action due to his doping positivity. In these hours at Continassa they hope not to lose Danilo too: the Juventus captain has stopped playing for the national team due to a muscle problem in the flexor of his left thigh and is returning early to understand how long he will have to stay out. The instrumental tests that the defender will undergo at J Medical in the next few days will clarify the situation better, for now prudence filters through. The only positive sensations come from Chiesa and Vlahovic: the former, although returning from the national team, should soon be eligible for recruitment like the latter, expected in the group at the beginning of the week.

LIMITED CHOICES

If it is true that Juve must observe a reduced calendar compared to the other contenders for the scudetto, due to the lack of participation in the European cups, the problem of absences exists and must be managed, starting from the next big match at San Siro against Milan. Allegri already has to do without Alex Sandro in defense: the second MRI also confirmed the recovery time for mid-November. While De Sciglio, who continues his recovery process between the field and the gym, will not be available before December. In short, a period of overtime is expected for Bremer, Gatti and also Rugani, in the event that Allegri wants to give continuity to the three-man defence, or a change of formation with the four-man defense to have at least one central reserve. Among the wingers, Cambiaso is the most likely candidate for a full-back role on the left wing, compared to Kostic and Iling. The solution could be congenial to Weah on the right, with McKennie diverted back to the role of midfielder. Without Fagioli and Pogba, the American could have many chances to convince Allegri and the management to focus on him: Juve is considering a couple of reinforcements in January, but the evaluations are still open because they also depend on the performance of those already in pink.

FEW CERTAINTIES

The only certainties for Allegri at the moment are represented by Rabiot and Locatelli, essential even if not yet at the top of their condition. While waiting for possible changes in the January window, the characteristics of the forwards in the squad do not allow us to think of a trident: Milik and Kean (so far more the former than the latter) have in any case demonstrated that they can be valid alternatives to Vlahovic and Chiesa, rotation can certainly be useful in guaranteeing the necessary goals for a team that desperately needs to hang on to them. The Juventus coach keeps another important key in the youth: Huijsen in defense, Yildiz forward and above all Miretti in midfield, even if the 2003 class was also proposed as an attacking midfielder. Without forgetting Nicolussi Caviglia, who in this moment of emergency could be very useful in midfield rotations.

October 13 – 4.43pm

