The Juventus player’s immediate collaboration with the sports justice body was decisive: he thus avoided the statutory sanction which started with a 3-year disqualification

Giovanni Albanese

17 October – Turin

We are heading towards the seven month stop, the announcement is coming. An important discount for Nicolò Fagioli who has long since chosen the path of collaboration for the betting case, aided and assisted by Juventus. Thanks to the self-declaration and various conversations with the federal prosecutor’s office, the midfielder avoided the minimum three-year disqualification that article 24 indicates for footballers who bet on football matches. He has always told everything and exposed his gambling illness, gambling addiction. Among other things, in the final interviews, the team assisting the player also included psychiatrist Paolo Jarre, who has been following Fagioli for two months already. A way to underline how the Juve midfielder wants to break with the past, doing everything to do so.

sanction

—

As has already happened for Toney in the Premier League, all this has produced, in terms of sporting justice, a strong reduction compared to the 3-year statutory sanction. The Juventus player was in fact first able to reduce the penalty by half, as per the FIGC code, then ask for a further discount based on the collaboration provided, that passage of paragraph 2 of article 126 of the Code which talks about the possible halving of the disqualification, ” without prejudice to the possibility of applying further reductions resulting from the application of mitigating circumstances”.

next steps

—

Now, once the stop has been set, the Prosecutor’s Office informs the Attorney General for Sport at CONI, the Prefect Ugo Taucer, who will be able to formulate “complaints” within ten days. There will then be the final green light from FIGC president Gabriele Gravina who will hear from the Federal Council on the issue; there are 15 days to decide on the appropriateness of the sanction and formulate any observations. After 15 days, in the absence of observations, the proposed agreement becomes definitive, is published with an official press release and thus becomes effective. A disqualification that will make him miss the current competitive season, but will make him “able” again for the next one.

October 17 – 3.55pm

