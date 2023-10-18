The Juventus midfielder has published the first words since he was overwhelmed by the betting scandal

Nicolò Fagioli breaks the silence. After receiving a 7-month ban from the field and another 5 switched to alternative prescriptions for having also bet on Serie A matches, the Juventus midfielder published an Instagram story, with tones that are influenced by the very particular state of mind in which he finds himself is found these days, on the front pages of all the newspapers for… the wrong reasons. “I thought I would leave by apologizing not only to the Juventus fans – wrote Fagioli -, but to all the fans in the world of football and sport for the naive mistake I made. And instead I am forced to leave with the disgust that they write on newspapers and people about me. Just to put me in a bad light with a thousand falsehoods. Or just to get two more views. I’ll talk soon.”

The newspapers, information sites and everything else, in reality, limited themselves to reporting what emerged from the minutes of the interrogation with the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné, such as, for example, that Fagioli started betting in Tirrenia, in the retreat of the Under 21 national team. Or who bet on Torino-Milan on 30 October 2022: “I bet on a draw or a victory for Milan. I lost because it ended 2-1 for Torino”.