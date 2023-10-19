The FIGC press release starts the seven-month sanction: the midfielder will be able to return at the end of May

The statement with which the FIGC formalizes the already known measures against Nicolò Fagioli for the betting case also establishes the effective date of the sanction. The 7-month disqualification from competitions thus begins from tomorrow 20 October, leaving the window open for the midfielder’s return for the final of the current championship: not for Bologna-Juventus on 19 May, the penultimate matchday, but certainly in time for Juventus- Monza on the 26th, last round of Serie A.

the federation’s statement

The Federation’s press release details the violation of articles 4 and 24 of the Code of Sports Justice “for having placed, from the 2021/22 sports season until May 2023 (22/23 sports season), bets, directly or through a third party, both from authorized parties and from parties and platforms not authorized to receive them, concerning results relating to official matches organized within the FIGC (Serie A, Serie B and Lega Pro matches), foreign professional football championships and UEFA” . As has already emerged, the sanction for Nicolò Fagioli is “12,500 euro fine and 12 months of disqualification, of which 5 months commuted to alternative prescriptions”. That is, his “participation in a therapeutic plan lasting a minimum of 6 months aimed at treating gambling addiction” and his “participation in a cycle of public meetings, in the minimum number of 10, in the period of five months”.