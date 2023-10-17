The mother is the first to whom he confessed the demons of the game. Then the intervention of a specialist to cure him of gambling addiction

The image is very tender: you can see Nicolò Fagioli in profile with a hint of a smile while his Pomeranian cuddles him. Next to it, a small red heart. They have been very tough months for the Juventus midfielder, full of doubts and worries, but now he is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The worst is over and in this photo, posted on his Instagram profile by his long-time girlfriend Giulia, he tells of all the need for normality of a 22-year-old boy who has been overwhelmed by an event bigger than him. He made a mistake and he will pay, because it is right to be like this, but those wounds that will remain on his skin and in his heart will help him not to stumble again, will forever remind him how difficult it is to get up after such a thunderous thud. Fagioli risked sinking into the abyss and now experiences the moment of sentence as a liberation.

the role of the mother

—

It may seem like a paradox, because now he is certain that he will have to stay away from his great love, football, but he is also aware that the recovery has already begun. In recent days Nicolò has sought comfort in the people who love him and who were closest to him: mother Laura, the first to whom he confided the demons he had inside and who convinced him to tell everything, to free himself and also to heal himself ; Giulia who lives with him in Turin, always friends. The first step was to become aware of his problem, his addiction to gambling, and then turn to a specialist in the sector for treatment and agree to have his bank account monitored. A path in which Juventus is accompanying and supporting him. “Our task is not only to punish him, as will happen, but also to re-educate the system,” technical director Cristiano Giuntoli said at the Sports Festival.

silences and solitude

—

Those who know him describe him as a silent and solitary boy. His world is simple and narrow: a dear friend who acts as his driver, the passion for Juventus transmitted by his father Marco and shared by everyone in the family. Playing in the first team for him is a wish that has come true: “Since I was a child I dreamed of wearing these colours. I am happy, proud and honored to have renewed my contract with Juventus, one of the best teams in the world. Until the end “, he wrote in a post from 4 years ago, accompanied by photos of him at the moment of signing and then posing with his parents and agents. Long gone are those days when everything seemed perfect and his life was a straight line. But Nicolò doesn’t give up: he knows what awaits him, he knows that it will be hard but he also knows that he will come out stronger. This is why he will continue to train while waiting to wear his favorite colors again. And when that day arrives he will probably be even more beautiful than the first time.

