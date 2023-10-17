Negotiation close to closure: the Juventus midfielder’s lawyers are aiming for a seven-eight month ban, the Prosecutor’s Office is pushing for a year

V. Piccioni – G. Albanese

@ @GiovaAlbanese

17 October – Turin

There is a plea negotiation. And it’s close, very close to the finish line. Yesterday the dialogue between Nicolò Fagioli’s lawyers and the federal prosecutor’s office became a meeting. It was the turning point: white smoke is now a given. Until last night there remained some uncertainty with those close to the player who thought they could conclude around 7-8 months of disqualification. It is possible, however, that the federal prosecutor’s office is pushing for a year. We could meet halfway. In any case, after ending up in the ravine, the young Juventus player sees a path open up to get back up. This season has inevitably gone bad, hostage to a brutal addiction, but there is an after, a light that pierces the darkness that risked devouring his entire career.

Will

On the other hand, Fagioli has long since chosen the path of collaboration, aided and assisted by Juventus. With the attempt, it must be said successful, to lock down the story despite Fabrizio Corona’s first revelations, which had been publicly ignored by the federal prosecutor’s office. In reality, Giuseppe Chiné and his collaborators knew everything. Fagioli had already begun to talk about his compulsive gambling, his debts, his focus on football, the move that could have resulted in a three-year disqualification, but not on his team, his desire to say enough is enough, his therapeutic journey, his availability to join initiatives against gambling addiction. Among other things, in the final interviews, the team assisting the player also included psychiatrist Paolo Jarre, who has been following Fagioli for two months already. A way to underline that the player wants to break with the past and is doing everything to do so. Including monitoring of your bank account through a tutor, a prescription indicated in the treatment protocol.

The discounts

All this has produced, in terms of sporting justice, a strong reduction compared to the 3-year statutory sanction. The Juventus player was in fact first able to reduce the penalty by half, as per the FIGC code, then ask for a further discount based on the collaboration provided, that passage of paragraph 2 of article 126 of the Code which talks about the possible halving of the disqualification, « without prejudice to the possibility of applying further reductions resulting from the application of mitigating circumstances”.

Other steps

From a formal point of view, there are other steps, the one with the General Prosecutor’s Office for Sport at CONI, which will be able to formulate “remarks” within ten days and the necessary green light from President Gabriele Gravina who will “hear” the Federal Council on the issue to decide on the appropriateness of the sanction. But there is no question of further in-depth analysis also because it is clear that Chiné must have already explored the field before exploring the path of plea bargaining and the time frame of disqualification. Which will probably take away the entire current season from Fagioli. It is therefore possible that the player could return to the field at the beginning of next year. Given how it was going, the road to restart has certainly become less treacherous and complicated than in recent weeks.

Rush

Fagioli’s torments began last spring due to an investigation by the Turin flying squad. The investigators had also evaluated, after a suspicious meeting, the hypothesis of extortion against the Juventus player. But in the course of the investigation, he immediately went in another direction. Then the decision to make his admissions before prosecutors become a matter for sporting justice. A context that had laid the foundations for the developments of the last few hours. It was clear that there had been an acceleration even with the great confidentiality that had surrounded the final part of the negotiation. But the die had already been cast. It made no sense to wait any longer, and above all to choose the other channel of plea bargaining, the one after the referral had already taken place, which would have led to a lower sentence discount (at most there would have been a reduction of one third). Now Fagioli can think about the future. Hoping that the ghost of the past has definitively disappeared.

October 17 – 07:11

