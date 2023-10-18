The words of the Juventus midfielder to the federal prosecutor Chiné: “I started betting in Tirrenia in 2021. They threatened to break my legs”

“At the beginning, a footballer, having a lot of free time (…) ends up experiencing the thrill of gambling to overcome boredom. As time goes by he becomes an obsession”. In some passages of his deposition to the federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné, Nicolò Fagioli reconstructs his bets in football: “I started betting in Tirrenia during the training camp of the Under 21 national team”. He explains how at first it was just “fun”. Over time, however, “I found myself in a state of stress caused by debt”. The worst period “I went through March-April 2023 (…) during Sassuolo-Juventus I made a technical error and was replaced”, the tears on the bench “thinking about my betting debts”.

Already in September 2022 Fagioli had 250 thousand euros in debt. “When I was at Cremonese my mother advised me to go to Sert for treatment, I went there a few times”. Then that was it: “I had the illusion of being able to do without it” and the following period “I played compulsively in front of the TV on any sporting event I was watching, including football… even Serie B and Lega Pro”.

The Juventus midfielder tells the prosecutors that “there are bets on fouls and yellow cards (…) it was proposed to me, but I didn’t accept because it was against my ethics”. Before the prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné, in the report of 5 September, he explains that “it was Tonali who suggested me to play on the Icebet site (…) It was Tonali himself who made me register via an account on the site in question”, also saying that he was not “in able to report if he bet on football events (…) in the environment I heard that he had a lot of gambling debts”. To the FIGC prosecutor’s office he reconstructs that “I made the first bets on tennis events and then on football” and clarifies “that I never bet on Cremonese and/or Juventus”. So some examples: “Turin-Milan on 30 October 2022 (…) I bet on a draw or a victory for Milan. Lost because it ended two to one for Torino.”

In the version provided to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Fagioli denies that Juventus knew about his bets and talks about some loans to teammates, unrelated to the investigation. From Gatti “I asked for 40 thousand euros, but telling him that I needed it to buy a watch and that my accounts were blocked by my mother”. Dragusin (now at Genoa) “loaned me 40 thousand euros in October 2022”. Then he explains that it was needed to repay the debt: “I bought some valuable Rolexes in Milan” with a bank transfer. “Sometimes I delivered the watches myself, sometimes the owners of the platforms came by to collect them from the jewelers.” A series of debts also accumulated with illegal betting shops: “About 110 thousand euros with betar.bet and specialibet.bet, around 1.5 million with the illegal platform bullbet23.com, around 1.3 million with another illegal platform (…), around 17 thousand euros with a legal agency (…) in the province of Pordenone and around 31 thousand euros with an illegal bank (…) swissbet in the province of Como”. And thus “increasing my debt and receiving heavy physical threats (like: “You I break my legs”) (…) I thought I was just playing to recover the debt”.

