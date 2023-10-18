Details of the Juventus midfielder’s situation: seven months of disqualification and five months of rehabilitation, instructions for use

Mario Canfora

18 October – Rome

It is a very detailed agreement, the one between the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office and Nicolò Fagioli. With the novelty of the 12-month disqualification divided into seven stops plus five – and this is definitely the innovative part – switched to alternative prescriptions. Let’s try to understand what the footballer will face.

1. To begin: will he be able to train with Juventus or alone?

—

Nothing prevents him from continuing to work with the first team, but it is a decision that lies solely and exclusively with the club.

2. How did this new 7+5 disqualification formula come about?

—

From the desire to transform a negative case for him and for the entire system involved in a massive way these days, into a positive opportunity. And here is the decisive push from the federal president Gabriele Gravina who just yesterday morning in London had underlined the desire to “recover those who made mistakes and the importance of spreading positive messages by those who understand they made mistakes”. Since it was a plea agreement that arrived before the referral, Gravina and the FIGC had a central role in the discussion of recovery and the positive testimony to be carried around the nation. If, however, the plea agreement had arrived after the referral there would not have been the approval of the Federal President, but it would have been certified by the judge of the Federal Court. Ultimately, we can say that the Gravina line has passed, if we want practicality. The reasoning was: it is useless to add more months of effective stops beyond 7 (among other things they would have fallen in the summer), let’s instead think about something really useful, that is, let’s transform them into an opportunity to talk continuously about the risks involved I meet an inveterate gambler.

3. What exactly will Fagioli have to do?

—

Participate in a therapeutic plan lasting at least 6 months and in a cycle of at least 10 public meetings, to be held within 5 months, at amateur sports associations, federal territorial centers, centers for recovery from gambling addiction , and in any case according to the indications of the FIGC. In short, he will have to tell his story around the country, inviting everyone not to fall into the trap of gambling addiction or gambling disease, if you prefer. He will essentially become a sort of FIGC testimonial on the topic.

4. When will the “lessons” start? And the treatment plan?

—

The so-called “lessons” will be held at the end of the disqualification, because to be a model of rehabilitation (and the right visibility) the player must play. The therapeutic plan, however, has already been decided and the doctor treating him, Paolo Jarre (director of the Department of Addiction Pathology of ASL Torino 3) will draw up bimonthly reports which he will send to the Prosecutor’s Office.

TRY DAZN FOR 3 MONTHS AT €19.90 PER MONTH THEN €40.99, WITHOUT CONSTRAINTS, ONLY UNTIL SUNDAY

5. What if Fagioli does not comply with the recovery plan?

—

Hoping that this does not happen, he would face the sanction mentioned in paragraph 6 of article 126 of the Sports Justice Code which allows the revocation of the plea agreement with the Federal Prosecutor’s Office. Disciplinary proceedings would then be initiated which provides for a minimum of three years of disqualification.

October 18 – 09:46

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED