Suara.com – Indonesian racers Fadillah Arbi Aditama and Mario Suryo Aji are determined to perform optimally and improve their performance on the second day of Moto3 Mandalika which will start on Saturday (14/10/2023).

Arbi, who entered as a wildcard, managed to finish in P21 in the Mandalika Moto3 practice session, Friday (13/10/2023), with a best time of 1 minute 41.229 seconds. Meanwhile, Mario was right behind him and was only 0.020 seconds away.

Mario Aji, Moto3 racer at the Portuguese MotoGP, 23 April 2022 (Ho via Honda Team Asia)

“I am happy with my debut in the Moto3 World Championship. I don’t feel nervous because the presence of my family around me makes me calm. I enjoy my time on the track,” said Arbi as quoted by ANTARA.

“The position is not good, but I still feel happy. I’m sure we will have the option for a quality round tomorrow,” he added.

Also read: Failed to make it to Q2 MotoGP Mandalika, Francesco Bagnaia can only shake his head

Meanwhile for Mario, he said his feelings were “mixed” after the training session. Even though he managed to improve his performance in the second training session, Mario said he would evaluate his performance so he could compete better in the qualifying round tomorrow.

“We will evaluate it and we know what we will change tomorrow. I’m sure I will make my lap time better tomorrow,” said Mario.

The best position for the team was recorded by Taiyo Furusato who finished in P12. For the young racer from Japan, this is quite refreshing for him because last year he did not participate in Mandalika.

He and the team also have the same goal, namely to perform even more optimally in the qualifying round on Saturday (14/10).

“The first day in Mandalika, the asphalt was dirty and dusty, which affected grip. This lack of grip caused many riders to fall,” said Honda Team Asia Manager Hiroshi Aoyama.

Also Read: MotoGP Mandalika 2023: Aprilia Rider Duo Dominant in Training Session

“Our riders tried to avoid accidents by being careful, with Taiyo finishing 12th and Arbi and Mario 21st and 22nd. It wasn’t a bad start, but we aim to improve on that tomorrow,” he added.