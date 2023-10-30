loading…

Elon Musk will supply satellite-based internet to the Gaza Strip for international humanitarian organizations. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JAKARTA – The boss of the satellite-based internet company Starlink, Elon Musk, stated that he would supply internet to international aid organizations in the Gaza Strip. This was done after internet and cellular services in the Gaza Strip went out after Israel bombarded the area.

Israel isolated the Gaza Strip by cutting off electricity and communications. This made its 2.3 million residents lose contact with each other and the outside world. This comes as the Zionist military increases air strikes and expands ground operations in the region.

As a result, the 101 emergency telephone number was not working, meaning an ambulance could not be contacted. Many journalists and aid workers in the Gaza Strip have also lost contact.

Musk responded by saying: “Starlink will support connectivity with internationally recognized aid organizations in Gaza.”

Facts about Starlink Assistance to the Gaza Strip

1. Response to Netizen Calls

Elon Musk announced support for satellite-based internet supplies after responding to calls from netizens. A number of X users, formerly Twitter, called for Starlink for Gaza after the Israeli Zionist government cut off electricity and telecommunications including the internet network.

This action was criticized by member of Congress from the United States (US) Democratic Party Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He said the loss of telecommunications and internet access was unacceptable.

Apart from that, a doctor, Anastasia Maria Loupis, also immediately “poked” him at X.

“Gaza was bombarded, internet and telecommunications were cut off. They need Starlink immediately,” he wrote.

2. Starlink Internet Assistance for Humanitarian Organizations

Elon Musk stated that assistance from his satellite-based communications system, Starlink, in the Gaza Strip is only intended for internationally recognized aid organizations.

Previously, Musk engaged in conversations with activists and officials on the

3. Triggering the anger of the Israeli Zionist government

Musk’s decision to supply Starlink to the Gaza Strip sparked the anger of the Israeli Zionist government. Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said Israel would fight the SpaceX CEO’s attempt to offer Starlink to the Gaza Strip. He said Israel would use all means to fight this

“Hamas will use it for terrorist activities,” Karhi said. “There’s no doubt about it, we know it, and Musk knows it.

“Maybe Musk is willing to condition it on the release of our kidnapped babies, sons, daughters, elderly people. All of them!” he added.