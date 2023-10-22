Denpasar Voice – There was news circulating that Jokowi had threatened Prabowo Subianto not to partner with Gibran Rakabuming, the president’s son who was nominated by Golkar as vice presidential candidate.

Golkar has just nominated Gibran Rakabuming to be Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate, but has this really made the president angry?

The news was spread by the YouTube channel SEPUTAR ISTANA on October 20 2023 and has been watched by more than 4 thousand YouTube users.

The video is 8 minutes 5 seconds long and was flooded with comments from netizens. Not a few of them immediately believe it without going through fact checks.

“It’s true that you have to be firm, Mr President,” commented the account @lanimar7949.

The video that was distributed was entitled ‘Murka!! Jokowi Threatens Prabowo, Don’t Force and Disturb Gibran If You Don’t Want This to Happen’.

The Suara Denpasar team conducted a search regarding the video, and here are the fact check results.

FACT CHECK

After being played to the end, the video showed absolutely no evidence that could justify the headline it spread.

The video only shows video clips of Prabowo Subianto, Gibran Rakabuming and Jokowi, each video is different and some are even edited without sound.

In the video thumbnail you can see a photo of Jokowi, Gibran and Prabowo appearing to be facing each other in one place.

After investigating it, it turned out that the video was manipulative or edited, because in the original photo Gibran was not with Jokowi or Prabowo, here is the link to the original photo:

https://denpasar.suara.com/read/2023/10/13/073000/gibran-ngamuk-sampai-tegaskan-hal-ini-ke-netizen-ada-apa

Searching the official Instagram accounts @jokowi, @sekretariat.kabinet and the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat, no information was found that Jokowi was angry with Prabowo about Gibran being the vice presidential candidate.

CONCLUSION

The search results show that the news is not true, aka fake news or a hoax. (Rizal/*)