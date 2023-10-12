THE VOICE OF WEST BANDUNG – KTM duo, Brad Binder and Jack Miller, feel optimistic ahead of the 2023 Indonesian MotoGP race at the Mandalika International Circuit, on 13-15 October.

“Very optimistic, I’m happy to return to Mandalika,” said Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team racer, Brad Binder.

According to Binder, the condition of the circuit which has received a lot of refreshment, and coupled with locations with various natural beauties, will be able to grow their spirit in action in the MotoGP event.

“I heard that the track has been updated, there are a lot of renovations too. Of course, tomorrow (GP Mandalika) will be very interesting, the location (Lombok) is also very beautiful,” said Binder.

“I can’t wait to visit Mandalika, and I still have time in Jakarta now to launch the newest product from Mobil1,” he continued.

Now, the two mainstay riders of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team are in Jakarta, and on Wednesday afternoon they immediately left for Lombok, to prepare for Mandalika MotoGP practice.

However, both of them have no special preparations to bulldoze the Mandalika Circuit later.

According to the man who comes from South Africa, he is used to the extreme weather presented in Mandalika.

“There wasn’t any preparation, I come from South Africa, I’m used to hot temperatures. My schedule won’t be disturbed, I can immediately focus on training,” he said.

My teammate, Jack Miller, was also happy to be able to return to the MotoGP race at the Mandalika Circuit.

According to him, the team is very ready to compete on the Mandalika race track.