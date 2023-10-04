Tariq Halilintar is reportedly close to Aaliyah Massaid. Even though they were reluctant to provide clarification, netizens highlighted their movements which suggested that there was indeed something between the two.

Recently, Aaliyah Massaid even let slip that she called Tariq Halilintar a special nickname.

In the video shared again by the Instagram account @ratu.nyinyir.officiall, Aaliyah Massaid is seen doing a live broadcast alone with TikTok celebrity Riafney.

Initially, Aaliyah Massaid said that she wanted to practice futsal.

“I want to practice football. Er, futsal,” said the son of the late Adjie Massaid.

Hearing Aaliyah’s speech, Rifaney was surprised.

“Are you playing futsal now?” he asked while eating something.

Aaliyah Massaid then explained that she would compete in futsal with several people, including Tariq Halilintar.

But when he mentioned the name Tariq Halilintar, he actually called Atta Halilintar’s younger brother “brother”.

“That’s the sparring. I’ve been told in the group, ‘You all have to come’. I’m sparring, I’m on the same team as my brother. Uh, with Tariq. With A Raffi,” added Aaliyah Massaid.

However, when Rifaney reappeared on the screen after eating something while smiling at Aaliyah Massaid, Reza Artamevia’s son immediately covered his mouth and salted.

“Eh, I forgot Grandma,” added Aaliyah Massaid.

The upload then received various responses from the public. Not a few netizens highlighted Aaliyah Massaid’s reaction when she called Thariq Halilintar her “brother”.

According to most netizens, Aaliyah Massaid deliberately let it slip as if to inform the public about her relationship with Tariq Halilintar.

“Intentionally blurted out,” wrote the account @en**_********

“That was really intentional,” commented @ad******

“His speed isn’t natural, Grandma,” added @sh****_********