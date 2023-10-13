Fabio Leoni, CEO of Golden Group

Facilitated finance, Golden Group gives (big) numbers: turnover exceeds 13 million euros in 2023

They amount to over 90 million euros per year in contributions received from small and medium-sized Italian companies thanks to the joint work of Golden Groupthe main independent company active in subsidized finance, and the Fan network (Finanza Favolata Network), the strategic network of accountants and other service professionals (workplace safety consultants, IT consultants, notaries, naval consultants and other companies) which supports Golden Group in all phases of consultancy, from the choice of the most suitable tools to the provision of contributions.

“The partnership between Golden Group and the Fan network – we read in a note – has allowed us to achieve more than significant results: from 2017, the year of its birth, to today, the network has supported over 2,400 companies, with a success rate in accessing non-repayable contributions that has exceeded the 90 percent threshold.

The network’s turnover exceeded thirteen million euros in the first nine months of 2023, with a growth of 31 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. These goals were also made possible thanks to the growth in the number of members, which went from 50 in the first year to over 500 today”.

“The network of Golden Group Fan partners, made up of accountants and service professionals, contributes through its referrals to 35 percent of the company’s turnover” commented Fabio Leoni, CEO of Golden Group. Of the 250 million of financing obtained for small and medium-sized Italian businesses by Golden Group, lThe Fan network contributed to indirectly reaching companies throughout Italy with approximately 90 million euros. A demonstration of how subsidized finance is strategic for our productive fabric, especially in this moment of economic climate characterized by geopolitical instability and recession”.

Golden group, the Fan network runs and celebrates the first Golden Awards

Golden Group has decided to celebrate these successes with the first edition of the Golden Awards, an exclusive event dedicated to members of the Fan network who have stood out for their commitment and determination over the last few months. During the initiative, which was held last October 6th at Grotta Giusti Resort and Spa, the company recognized five professionals who excelled in as many categories:

Fabio Cassol (Ecostudio Ambiente Srl) – “Best Sales Performer” award for the quality and quantity of contracts signed ever since he has been associated with Fan; Veronica Pitea (The Bridges Srl) – “Best Sales Performer 18month” award for the quality and quantity of contracts signed in the last 18 months; Vincenzo Maisto (LJ Srl) – “Best New Subscribers” award for having contributed most to the signing of new contacts and contracts; Studio Masetti – “Best In House Fan” award for being the oldest member in terms of tenure in the network; Marco Tesorini – “Best Sponsor Recruiter” award for the collaboration demonstrated in expanding the Fan Network.

Furthermore, the Fan network will be present on 18, 19 and 20 October 2023 at the National Congress of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts “Let’s work together for our future”, organized by the National Council of the category with the Territorial Order of Turin.

