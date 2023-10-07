At the end of September, the government of New South Wales, in Australia, launched an ambitious plan of 224 million dollars to tackle a challenge that is not foreign to Spain: the housing crisis, fueled by the supply deficit, the high costs and the scarcity and increase in rents. Nothing new or strange here, in our own corner of the world. What is curious is where the Australian authorities intend to invest part of that $224 million dollar pool: a pinch of around $10 million will be dedicated to financing a “modular housing test”, an experiment that Sydney trusts to quickly cover the urgent need for “quality social housing.”

They are not the only ones who look with interest at the old prefabricated houses.

Modular houses? That’s how it is. In their attempt to respond to the residential crisis and, above all, reinforce their social and affordable offer, the New South Wales authorities have designed a 224 million plan that focuses on different fronts. The package includes funds to accelerate the delivery of social housing, its conservation, specific lines for people who are homeless or with health problems… And a reserve of 10 million dollars – one Australian dollar is equivalent to 0.6 euros – to finance a ” modular housing test”. The price may not be excessively high, but its approach is interesting: it aims to offer affordable, quality and fast prefabricated constructions.

But why? Ashley Beaumont, director of EcoLiv, an Australian company dedicated precisely to the construction of modular homes, explains it clearly to The Guardian: “Its profitability and faster construction make it a viable option to quickly increase the supply of housing.” . It is not the first time that the authorities have looked at this model – in 2022 New South Wales already resorted to this type of construction to serve an area affected by floods – but if they want to promote its use before then, some challenges will have to be faced.

“While it is a step in the right direction, we must also consider other critical factors such as land availability, infrastructure and urban planning to guarantee a comprehensive solution,” reflects Beaumont. Prefabricated buildings also have a reputation for being cheap and unattractive buildings and the truth is that today they represent only 3% of the construction sector in Australia. What the South New Wales authorities now want is precisely to evaluate ways of planning it, possible locations, suppliers and how to build them with quality.

Does the New Wales example show us anything else? Yes, modular homes have not only sparked the interest of administrations to tackle the residential crisis. The private sector itself has noticed them and a good example is that throughout Australia, companies specialized in the production of this type of construction have been created, deploying an offer that has little to do with the old low-quality prefabricated houses launched. after in the 50s or 60s.

A good example is EcoLiv and its catalog of options, with models starting at just over $200,000 and reaching over $660,000. Its EcoGeneration range includes three-bedroom and two-and-a-half bedroom options, with a 5.55KW solar energy system, a 10,000-litre tank or a 250-litre ‘efficient hot water’ installation. “

Does it only happen in Australia? No. New South Wales has decided to make a move in the midst of rising rents, a shortage of affordable rental supply and with households dedicating more than 30% of their income to covering the costs of their homes, all ingredients of a residential crisis that It is not foreign to many other latitudes.

In the United Kingdom they also look at modular constructions with interest, just as in Spain, Portugal or the US, and there are countries in which they are already fully established, such as Japan, where they were introduced with force after the Second World War due to the housing deficit. There are studies that estimate that more than 15% of the new houses and apartments built each year in Japan come from factories, either as prefabricated or modular homes.

Transfer of a residential module.

What is the situation in Spain? The sector sees an increase in interest, especially after COVID-19. “After the pandemic there was a brutal rebound, demand has skyrocketed. People began to want a garden,” Silvia Sánchez, managing partner of Casas Cube, tells Infobae. In 2021, the Passivhaus Building Platform (PEP) even stated that the demand for prefabricated and industrialized houses had skyrocketed from 30 to 60%, driven by the health crisis and advantages such as their energy efficiency or costs.

Aside from these data, if the focus is expanded, its weight in the sector is still very small. Some estimates calculate that industrialized housing represents barely 1%, which places us far, very far, from Holland (50%), Germany (9%) or even the United Kingdom (7%).

But… And what do they offer? The first thing is to clarify what we are talking about when we refer to “industrialized houses.” The label is used to designate all those homes that are built in warehouses or factories, not in the traditional way, in situ, on the site where they will be built and based on bricks, scaffolding and cement. There are nuances, such as those that differentiate prefabricated structures from modular ones, which are more flexible and allow you to play with different modules to adapt to their future tenant.

Its main advantages, at least according to its promoters: time savings, lower environmental impact, greater control of possible cost overruns and even better energy efficiency, a plus that was recently confirmed to The Guardian by Thomas Chambers, who moved to September to a modular home where he pays bills very similar to his old, smaller townhouse.

Transfer of prefabricated houses in the US to accommodate a population displaced by a tornado.

Are they all advantages? No. The image of old, low-quality prefabricated houses, which became popular decades ago, still weighs heavily on factory-made homes, and the Prosecutor’s Office itself has had to come out publicly to remind that contrary to what some companies claim, this type of buildings require an urban planning license. Another interesting point is the price. In the sector there are those who claim that an industrialized home can be between 10 or 15% cheaper, but not everyone sees it the same and recognizes that this advantage is much less attractive: “The final price is not far from traditional homes.”

Imágenes: EcoLiv, Aedas Homes y U.S. Army photo/Mark Haviland (Flickr)

In Xataka: The heyday of “industrialized” housing: more and more houses are being produced in factories