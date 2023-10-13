The world knows that Netflix, due to the decisions it has made and the situation in which the streaming sector finds itself, is going through a difficult time. Therefore, they have sought a new way to start making money which, it must be said, no one expected.

Recently, Netflix decided to permanently close the business it had maintained for years of renting movies in DVD format. He said goodbye to an income avenue that, of course, had lost a lot of popularity in recent years. After all, streaming was the definitive weapon that ended the popularity of the physical format. Now, given what has been seen, the company chooses to diversify in an additional way with respect to its entry into the gaming market: Netflix House.

What is Netflix House?

These are physical venues created for the entertainment and enjoyment of users and fans of the platform. However, they are not going to be an elitist place that, for example, only allows subscribers to enter. These establishments will start rolling in 2025 in the United States with two openings and then it is already planned that reach the rest of the world. The company defines them as places where customers can eat, shop and enjoy activities.

Therefore, they are not going to be restaurants or bars as has been seen on other occasions, but rather centers to have a good time and do a little of everything. The closest thing we could find would be the typical pop-up stores that many companies open frequently and that are only available for a limited time. Netflix itself has had some of them, like Netflix Bites, although always designed to promote a particular release. The important change is that now they will be fixed establishments that will be open daily and from which a good level of income is possibly expected to be obtained.

Have a drink and then jump around for a while

Much information remains to be revealed, but based on the data that has been given, we can visualize a type of premises that will be divided into several areas so that customers can go from one to another depending on their preferences. In the restaurant area, thematic menus will be offered that will be inspired by fashion series or movies. The menu could vary regularly so that users are interested in returning to the premises and enjoying the news. Furthermore, the fact that the dishes are inspired by Netflix brands could make them very popular. For example, a Halloween menu that was themed following the influence of the Wednesday series.

Clients will also find an entertainment area that could provide a very original way to have fun. It speaks, above all, of representing evidence and physical activities inspired by series like The Squid Game. It remains to be seen how they implement it, but it could be something that has a lot of potential, especially with young audiences in mind. The activities would be ideal to awaken hunger and are possibly linked to the other aspect of the store: sales.

As you can imagine, Netflix’s intention is not to sell its series or movies on DVD, but rather they will take advantage of this space with the intention of carrying out the marketing of merchandising products. Imagine that you have worked your ass off jumping over obstacles or participating in events based on the popular Korean series and then you can buy a t-shirt that says “I survived the squid game.” These types of initiatives would be those that would help make Netflix House places where good revenue is raised and, possibly, the entity has already thought of more than one exclusive product for which users will end up fighting.

For now, Netflix has already carried out some limited-duration physical experiences just as other production companies have done in the past. And they have been very satisfied to see how involved the fans have been. Launching this type of venue would be a good way to continue this success. Of course, for now we do not know which two places in the United States will be where the starting signal will be given. Possibly, yes, the first will be Hollywood.