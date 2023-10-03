The European Union continues to tighten the screws on Meta in relation to the advertising practices it applies in Facebook and Instagram. According to regulators, the company does not comply with GDPR regulations on user privacy issues, which is why they see the practice of data collection to offer personalized ads as abusive. With the idea of ​​changing it, Facebook and Instagram will offer a ad-free version of their social networks, but for users to enjoy this version, they must pay a subscription per month.

Instagram and Facebook paid

The quick summary is as follows: The European Union, in its continuing task of protecting user privacy, estimates that Facebook and Instagram advertising policy does not comply with the General Data Protection Regulation that protect the fundamental rights of consumers. And these social networks are responsible for collecting user data such as network usage, tastes and browsing history to present advertisements that are much more tailored to their preferences.

The EU understands that this is a violation of user rights, so it will force services to offer an option that allows users to browse freely without this advertising harassment that we see today. Meta has said ok, but for this we will have to pay.

As reported in the Wall Street Journal, Meta’s plans seem to be focused on offering two different subscriptions that will encompass both Facebook and Instagram, differentiating only if the user accesses from a browser or from the mobile application. If the user accesses from the browser and you do not want to see advertising, you will have to pay a subscription of about 10 euros a month. If it does From the phonethe fee amounts to 14 euros monthly due to the rates applied in the application stores of mobile platforms.

Is it mandatory to pay?

What initially seemed like a measure imposed by the European Union guidelines, in reality it seems that it will be an option that will be presented to users. With the idea of ​​offering the possibility of browsing comfortably, Instagram and Facebook will offer browsing without ads upon payment.

If, on the other hand, you don’t mind continuing to see ads, it seems that Facebook will be more transparent in the way it explains how it processes your data, so that you accept the terms and continue viewing your Instagram feed just as you do now. However, European regulators must approve these latest adjustments to see if they finally comply with the regulations.

It is also important to note that all these measures will be applied in the European Community, with the rest of the markets not being affected. At least, for now.

Fuente: Wall Street Journal