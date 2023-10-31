loading…

Israel’s ground invasion entered the phase of face-to-face combat with Hamas fighters. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Army (IDF) said fighting in Gaza was very intense. This is not just a street fight, this is described as a “face to face” fight.

The IDF says this will continue to cause concern for Israeli society as it carries a “heavy price”, but it is important to continue this kind of fighting on the streets.

What is not clear is what the final result will be because of course this is operational, and is part of Israel’s military operations planning. America constantly tells Israel that they need a plan for entry and exit, and also what they will do when they are there.

Everyone in Israel and beyond witnessed this fierce battle. Hamas claims the Zionist army’s tanks were jammed and Israel suffered heavy losses.

Al Jazeera, reporting from Gaza, said several Israeli tanks had now moved towards Gaza City.

The tank has crossed the village of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip and is now stationed on one of the main roads in Gaza City called al-Nasr street.

“Witnesses told us that there was a massive exchange of fire between groups of fighters and Israeli troops who entered the edge, or outskirts, of Gaza City,” Al Jazeera reported. The area the tank passed through was a densely populated residential area.

Meanwhile, according to The Jerusalem Post, the joint IDF force, led by ground troops, has carried out heavy fighting deep in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced. They claim dozens of Hamas fighters have been killed.

IDF troops attack Hamas outposts in the north of the Gaza Strip. A large number of weapons were found at the location.