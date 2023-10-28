October 26, 2023

Fabio Quartararo surprises Valentino Rossi: “I was scared”

Fabio Quartararo told GpOne a background story on his arrival in the official Yamaha team: “I get goosebumps when I remember it. Initially I was scared, because I was taking the place of Valentino Rossi who wouldn’t have retired but continued in the Petronas team.”

“I was afraid that the Italian fans might criticize me, but in the end it went well, I won the title and became champion.”

The dream in Yamaha, however, turned into a nightmare: “It’s not an easy moment, it’s clear to everyone. But until last year I managed to fight for the top, now I’ve chosen to stay here because my pride wants to bring back the M1 at the top. In 2024 we’ll see where we will be.”

The future: “I’m not in a hurry to decide, I still believe in Yamaha, I’m convinced that Honda will also return to the top. At the moment I want to have a competitive bike.”

©Getty Images