Suara.com – Monster Energy Yamaha racer Fabio Quartararo said his top three finish at the Indonesian MotoGP held at the Mandalika International Circuit was his best podium this season.

“This is my best podium (this season). Especially considering that in the Indian MotoGP I was around 8 seconds behind (Marco) Bezzecchi and in the United States MotoGP I was also quite far behind the race winner (even though I got the podium),” said Quartararo at the conference. press at the Mandalika Circuit, Sunday as quoted by Antara.

As for the Indonesian MotoGP, the racer nicknamed “El Diablo” was only 0.433 seconds behind race winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo).

Quartararo was also only 0.127 away from race runner-up Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) in the race with a total of 27 laps.

“Even in this race, I was able to improve my position, speed and calculate my consequences during the race,” he said.

Regarding the course of the race, the French racer admitted that he had quite difficulties in the first few laps. However, Quartararo, who started the race from the top five positions, tried to push himself further in order to overtake several racers in front of him, until finally he was not far behind the champion.

“My speed was quite good and I was able to overtake, and finished very close to Pecco (Bagnaia)… I had confidence in my bike settings today,” said Quartararo.

“I know it was a positive race. I showed my speed. But when you are fighting for a podium position, you always want more. Whenever there is a possibility to get a podium, it is good to do it!” he added.

When asked whether this podium would be a provision to fuel his enthusiasm for the final five rounds of the 2023 MotoGP season, the factory Yamaha racer considered that he had to be more consistent in terms of performance because each circuit has different challenges.

“I really try hard with my riding style. We have motorbikes that tend to be older and have a different style than the Ducati. We can’t overtake (optimally) because of the lack of power. We are very happy because we will add that power next year,” he added.