October 25, 2023

Fabio Quartararo’s words ahead of the Thailand GP

On the eve of the weekend in Thailand, Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo spoke about his feelings ahead of the Buriram race. “We had a difficult weekend at Phillip Island, so we know we have a lot of work to do. Hopefully we’ll be luckier with the weather. Last year’s race at the Chang circuit didn’t go as expected, but overall I really like this track We will certainly give 100% again to try to get back to the top” declared the French rider to Yamaha’s official channels.

In addition to the number 20, teammate Franco Morbidelli also spoke ahead of the Buriram weekend: “The early conclusion of the weekend in Australia was a shame, but it was not unexpected. We hope that the Thai round will be a race weekend more normal, so that we can carry out our work program as usual. We have a lot to improve compared to last week and Buriram could be the right place to do it. It’s a circuit that I like and that suits my style of racing. drive, so we’ll see what happens.”

©Getty Images