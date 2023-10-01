28 September 2023

The words of Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo is under no illusions after the podium in India: “It will be difficult to repeat it, we have to approach this weekend like the others, doing our best. Being in the top 10 on Friday is more than half of our problems for us. Meeting with the Yamaha top management? We talk about it every weekend, yesterday I spoke with the president and the most important engineers. For them it will be important to take more risks, to make 2024 better. What we discussed is confidential, it was a positive meeting, but they are just words. We have to react , go to the track and feel the improvements.”

“2024 calendar? We are clearly at the limit. The problem is not only with the 22 races, but with the 22 Sprints. Let’s see how many more injuries there have been, already from Friday you have to go to the limit. Now you are always at the limit and for me this is “It’s a problem. Doing more than 22 races is impossible, on a physical level it’s very different to F1,” he also added.

“India at a different time? I don’t think the situation was that bad. We certainly lost cash, but I don’t think it should be moved,” he concluded.

©Getty Images