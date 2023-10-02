Fabi podcast for financial education, “3 minutes of economics”

Fabi is an increasingly modern union, which once again proves to be in step with the times and, on the occasion of Financial Education Monthenriches its proposals by entering the world of podcasts with “3 minutes of economy”. From today the most important trade union organization in the credit sector arrives for the first time on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Google Podcast, Audible and Spreaker, to provide girls and boys, but also families, with practical instructions on finance and credit, payments, inflation, digital currencies, supplementary pensions, online payments also to protect against scams. It is not the first time that Fabi looks at the digital world with initiatives that are close to the preferences and tastes of the moment, confirming the logic of organizing a union with a less ordinary method. And it is not only the way of working as a union that has changed in the Fabi world, but also the ability to get ever closer to everyone’s needs and daily problems.

Especially in the last three years, that is, since Covid entered our daily lives, Fabi has shown the new face of those who deal with bank workers, but at the same time it does not leave behind the social nature of its initiatives. From today to the end of the month, therefore, the Federation will publish 14 podcasts created by union leaders who, in 3 minutes, provide practical instructions for moving in the finance and credit sector. The titles of the episodes, Financial planning: how to achieve my goals, Saving and investing, Supplementary pension, think about your future, Asking for a loan, Mortgages and interest rates, Mortgage subrogation and renegotiation, Mortgage policies, Prepaid account card with iban, Credit cards and debit cards, Inflation, how it impacts our lives, The ECB and its functions, Mifid, the European directive that protects investors, The digital world: watch out for online scams, Cryptocurrencies: what they are and which ones risks entail.

For six years Fabi has been the only trade union in the sector dealing with financial education participating in the initiative created by the committee for the planning and coordination of financial education activities (Ministry of Economy) and from 2021 in the Global money week with the OECD. Just a year ago the TikTok social channel opened, adding to the others already active, Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Telegram, because we were aware that talking with kids means talking with the bank customers of the future.

Among other initiatives, it is worth mentioning the sites dedicated to financial education (Edufin.fabi.it) and Covid (covid.fabi.it), the latter, open to update in real time on the situation in the country and which today is a container that will remain in memory of an event considered epochal. In the same period, Fabi organized online conferences ‘The Spring of the Banks’ so as not to lose contact with its structures and bankers. And then there are the ‘Fabi responds’ column and the ‘Banks and Territory’ interview series on the Class CNBC channel, the web TV, which follows Fabi events and more, and the institutional website, updated in real time with analyzes and research always punctual. In short, everything you want to know in the credit and finance sector is available.

